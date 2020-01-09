Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP MLAs in Visakhapatnam protest against Naidu's arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs along with district TDP leaders held a silent protest on Thursday against the arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night in Amaravati.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:10 IST
TDP MLAs in Visakhapatnam protest against Naidu's arrest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs along with district TDP leaders held a silent protest on Thursday against the arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night in Amaravati. Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna, South MLA Vasupali Ganesh Kumara and West MLA Ganababu participated in this protest .

Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu said: "Everybody has a right to protest against the government decision. We live in a democratic country. There is no reason why anybody should be prevented from staging a peaceful protest." "In a democracy, the opposition parties have the right to oppose the decisions of the government. Moreover, the development of the state has come to a standstill in the last seven months," he alleged.

N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by police in Vijayawada on Wednesday and was released later in the day when he was dropped off at his residence in Undavalli in Amaravati. Police had detained Naidu ahead of the flagging-off ceremony of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti's bus yatra against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state govt's decision of three state capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussi...

CAG submits report on economic sector accounts to Rajasthan govt

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG has submitted its report related to accounts of economic sector to the state government, an official statement said. The report will be tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.The report is about ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020