TDP MLAs in Visakhapatnam protest against Naidu's arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs along with district TDP leaders held a silent protest on Thursday against the arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night in Amaravati. Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna, South MLA Vasupali Ganesh Kumara and West MLA Ganababu participated in this protest .

Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu said: "Everybody has a right to protest against the government decision. We live in a democratic country. There is no reason why anybody should be prevented from staging a peaceful protest." "In a democracy, the opposition parties have the right to oppose the decisions of the government. Moreover, the development of the state has come to a standstill in the last seven months," he alleged.

N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by police in Vijayawada on Wednesday and was released later in the day when he was dropped off at his residence in Undavalli in Amaravati. Police had detained Naidu ahead of the flagging-off ceremony of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti's bus yatra against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state govt's decision of three state capitals. (ANI)

