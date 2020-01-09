JNU VC should not be allowed to continue, says Murli Manohar Joshi

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday said that Jawaharlal Nehru Unversity (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should not be allowed to continue on his post as he has been "adamant" on not implementing government proposal to solve the fee hike imbroglio at the varsity. In a tweet, Joshi termed the decision of Vice-Chancellor as "shocking" and his attitude "deplorable".

Joshi cited media reports that the Human Resource Development Ministry had twice advised the JNU VC to implement "certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU". The BJP leader, who is a former HRD minister, said the Vice-Chancellor was also advised to reach out to the teachers and students.

"It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion, such a VC should not be allowed to continue on this post," Joshi said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

