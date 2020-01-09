Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(U) asks ally BJP to rein in its Bihar motormouths

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:00 IST
JD(U) asks ally BJP to rein in its Bihar motormouths

The JD(U) on Thursday asked its Bihar ally the BJP to act against its leaders violating the "coalition dharma", a day after BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan pitched for a chief minister from his party to replace Nitish Kumar. JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said deterrent action would have followed had a leader from his party made such a statement.

The state unit of the BJP distanced itself from the views expressed by Paswan, a former Union minister. "The people of Bihar now want to see a BJP leader as the chief minister... We are in a position to form a government in the state on our own, though we shall abide by whatever decision Narendra Modi and Sushil Modi (Deputy CM and BJP leader) take," Paswan had told reporters on Wednesday.

The BJP quickly went into damage control, insisting Paswan's view was his own and not the party's official stand. "Had a member of the JD(U) been guilty of repeatedly violating coalition dharma in this manner, he would have faced the consequences for sure. I hope the BJP takes note of leaders who keep shooting their mouths off despite Amit Shah's intervention and act against them," Prasad said in a statement.

Shah, the party president and Union home minister, has said in more than a couple of TV interviews in the recent past that Kumar, serving his third consecutive term as the chief minister, will be the NDA's face in the assembly polls. Paswan, a dalit leader, had raised the JD(U)'s hackles a few months ago, too, when he demanded that Nitish Kumar be replaced as chief minister by a BJP leader.

"Sanjay Paswan is a senior and respected leader of our party. He may have said something in his personal capacity. It is not the party's official stand," BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect AFP RUPRUP...

Pelosi says House likely to send Trump impeachment articles 'soon'

The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate probably soon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.We should move smartly and strategical...

Trump: Downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.Somebody could have made a mistake, Trump...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale records, oil dips, as investors hail easing of Mideast tensions

Crude prices slid and equity markets around the world set new highs on Thursday as investors took on greater risk in a relief rally after the United States and Iran moved to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East.Gold prices retreate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020