U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called for an end to the political crisis currently gripping Venezuela, saying that leaders there should clear the way for free and fair elections at the end of 2020.

"A swift negotiated transition to democracy is the most effective and sustainable route to peace and prosperity in Venezuela," Pompeo said in a statement. "Negotiations could open the path out of the crisis through a transitional government that will organize free and fair elections."

