Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday dubbed the new citizenship law CAA as a "divisive" measure and alleged peaceful protests against the contentious legislation are being suppressed in BJP-ruled states. The former finance minister said the objective of his 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' is to spread the message of unity and peace, and protect the Constitution.

Led by Sinha, the yatra, that commenced from the Gateway of India in Mumbai, arrived here on Thursday evening. Addressing reporters before participating in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-National Register of Citizens (NRC), Sinha said the thinking of the present BJP- led government at the Centre at variance with Gandhian values.

"Currently, there are peaceful protests happening in universities in the country, but unfortunately these peaceful protests are being suppressed in BJP-ruled states," he alleged. The former BJP leader said the main reason behind these widespread protests is disappointment among people about some decisions taken by the government recently.

"The CAA is a black Act and divisive in nature and we demand that this Act be repealed in Parliament," the 82-year- old bureaucrat-turned-politician said. He said "state-sponsored violence" is happening in varsities and those responsible for it should be brought to justice.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, his party colleague and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, also took part in the yatra. Chavan said currently "anti-nation" work is going on and peace in the country is being jeopardised.

"A hidden agenda is being pushed forward...there is a conspiracy to kill Gandhi's thoughts and there is a need to fight this challenge together constitutionally," the former chief minister said. The yatra, which will cover a distance of 3,000 km and pass through nearly half a dozen states, will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30 -- the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi..

