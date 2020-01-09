Pelosi says House likely to send Trump impeachment articles 'soon'
The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate "probably soon," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
"We should move smartly and strategically," Pelosi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
