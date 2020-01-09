Telangana minister says TRS will win municipal polls

The municipal elections to be held in Telangana on January 22 would be "a one-sided affair" in favour of the TRS, state Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao claimed on Thursday. It is (going to be a) one-sided in all municipalities.

The way we raised flag in all zilla parishads (emerged victorious), we are going to raise our flag in municipalities as well," he told reporters here. The people have full confidence in TRS due to the governance of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the development carried out by KTR (municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao), he said.

He was speaking after a meeting held by the TRS chief with ministers and party MLAs here on the municipal elections. TRS had bagged all the Zilla Parishad chairman posts in the rural local body polls held last year.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued notification for conduct of elections to 129 urban local bodies in the state and the polling is scheduled to be held on January 22.PTI SJR VS VS.

