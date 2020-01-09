Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:54 IST
Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect

Washington, Jan 9 (AFP) President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States had imposed new sanctions on Iran following missile strikes on bases housing US troops in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths. "It's already been done. We've increased them. They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially," Trump said, without offering any specifics.

Trump had promised the "additional punishing sanctions" in an address to the nation Wednesday in retaliation for the attack -- seen by experts as a measured first response by Tehran to the killing of Iran's top General, Qasem Soleimani, in an American drone strike in Baghdad. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trumps call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehrans retaliatory missile strikes. P...

Hopes for spike in U.S. farm exports to China dim ahead of trade deal signing

Days before a U.S.-China trade deal is due to be signed, large Chinese purchases of Brazilian soybeans and a pair of unexpected policy moves by Beijing have dimmed U.S. hopes that China would double its imports of American farm products thi...

Turnout drops again at French pension protest marches -ministry

Turnout at union-led French demonstrations against pension reform dropped sharply again on a fourth day of nationwide protests, Interior Ministry estimates showed.The minister said that nationwide 452,000 people had marched on Thursday, inc...

Delhi on top in terms of crime with over 2 lakh cases in 2018: NCRB

Delhi topped the crime chart over 18 other metropolitan cities, with over two lakh such incidents reported in the national capital in 2018, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB. A total of 2,25,977 incidents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020