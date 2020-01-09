Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian environment minister detained over water crisis -prosecutor's office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:32 IST
Bulgarian environment minister detained over water crisis -prosecutor's office

Bulgaria’s Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov was detained on Thursday after prosecutors questioned him in relation to a probe over chronic water shortages in the western town of Pernik. Dimov, who has not been charged, told reporters he was cooperating before getting into a police van. He had been questioned by Special Prosecutor’s Office staff and Interior Ministry officers at his office.

Pernik, a town with population of more than 70,000, has been subject to severe and continuing water restrictions for about two months, a matter that has been under investigation by several institutions. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Dimov's job was a matter for discussion with the ruling coalition partners. In the third Borissov government, formed in May 2017, Dimov was nominated to the post by the minority partner in the coalition, the nationalist United Patriots.

The Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev visited Pernik on Thursday to co-ordinate actions in the investigation connected to pre-trial proceedings regarding the water crisis in the town, which lies about 25 km (16 miles) west of the capital Sofia. "Evidence is being collected of crimes committed by officials that led to water supply problems in Pernik," the office said in a statement.

The Socialist Party - the largest opposition party - said it would file a no-confidence motion against Borissov's government, accusing it of failing to ensure proper water and clean air policies, resulting in the water restrictions in Pernik, and serious air pollution in many Bulgarian cities. The motion is unlikely to pass, as the government enjoys the support of a small populist party and can secure parliamentary majority.

Prosecutors have focused their investigation on possible mismanagement - whether local officials from the supply company and the municipal administration have taken appropriate steps to ensure the water supply to Pernik and several nearby towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says rumours missile caused plane crash make 'no sense'

Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iran on Thursday ruled out a missile strike as the cause of a Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran, saying such a scenario made no sense. The plane crashed shortly after take off Wednesday, killing all 176 people on...

WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trumps call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehrans retaliatory missile strikes. P...

Hopes for spike in U.S. farm exports to China dim ahead of trade deal signing

Days before a U.S.-China trade deal is due to be signed, large Chinese purchases of Brazilian soybeans and a pair of unexpected policy moves by Beijing have dimmed U.S. hopes that China would double its imports of American farm products thi...

Turnout drops again at French pension protest marches -ministry

Turnout at union-led French demonstrations against pension reform dropped sharply again on a fourth day of nationwide protests, Interior Ministry estimates showed.The minister said that nationwide 452,000 people had marched on Thursday, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020