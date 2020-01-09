No talks of tie-up with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

Categorically denying any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navniman Sena, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no talk of an alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS. The BJP leader cited vast difference in ideologies. "There are no talks of alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Our ideologies are very different. Till the time there are differences in ideologies, we will not come together, but is there is a change then we can consider," Fadnavis said on Thursday.

"We will consider if their stand changes in the future," he added. Concerned over the less number of seats in Vidarbha in the assembly elections last year, Fadnavis said, "The Maharashtra BJP unit held a meet of its newly-elected MLAs to strengthen the organization. Our seats in Nagpur Palghar districts were reduced in the elections that were held last year and yet the Bharatiya Janata Party is a big party," Fadnavis said.

In the assembly elections held last year, the BJP managed to win only 29 of the 62 seats. Compared to the 2014 Assembly elections, it was down by 15 seats. "Our seats have been reduced by six places in Nagpur, but our defeat is not a big loss anywhere," he added. (ANI)

