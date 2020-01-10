Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for Venezuela informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday that the European Union should label gold produced by small miners in the country's southern jungles as "blood gold" due to its links to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro's Mining Arc program in the Venezuelan Amazon has spurred environmentally destructive small-scale mining to bring in revenue amid an economic crisis and U.S. sanctions meant to force the ruling Socialist Party from power.

