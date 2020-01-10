REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-CRASH/

Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles: Canada's Trudeau, citing intelligence OTTAWA/WASHINGTON - A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said on Thursday, citing intelligence from Canadian and other sources.

BRITAIN-EU/ UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

LONDON - Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce. U.S.

IRAQ-SECURITY-CONGRESS/ U.S. House to vote on limiting Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives will consider and likely pass - a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that the killing of a top Iranian commander could lead to war. USA-IMMIGRATION-COURT/

U.S. appeals court stays judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall WASHINGTON - A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall on the country’s border with Mexico.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-ECONOMY/

Trump's tariffs cost U.S. companies $46 billion to date, data shows WASHINGTON - Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump to restructure the United States’s top trade relationships have cost American companies $46 billion since February 2018, and U.S. exports of goods hit by retaliatory tariffs have fallen sharply, according to an analysis of Commerce Department data.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market cooling

WASHINGTON - New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-1/2-year high at the end of 2019. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COSBY/ Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania top court to hear appeal on sex crime conviction

Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear his appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction, a month after a lower court rejected their argument that the disgraced comedian did not get a fair trial. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-LAWYER/

Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is out NEW YORK - When Donna Rotunno agreed to represent former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as lead defense attorney in his New York rape trial, she believed that her gender could prove to be an asset in the courtroom.

SPORTS GOLF-WOODS/

Woods to take first stab at record 83rd victory at Farmers Insurance Open Tiger Woods will have his first crack at securing a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory in two weeks in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, the former world number one said on Thursday.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

WELLINGTON - Top seed Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki ensured the Auckland Classic retained their two main draw cards as they battled to second round victories on Thursday, although promising teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Democratic 2020 nomination The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest data on support for candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

9 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT TAIWAN-CHINA/HISTORY (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - From tool of war to photo op, Taiwanese repurpose old bunkers The history of the conflict between Taiwan and China

9 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/JOURNALISTS (PIX) (TV)

Tear gas and water cannons: Hong Kong students brave the front line to livestream the protests For the past six months of anti-government protests, a band of young but determined student reporters have been out on the streets of Hong Kong, fearlessly covering some of the most violent clashes -- for no pay, and at great personal risk, sometimes with extraordinary results.

10 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/UNIONS (PIX)

Hong Kong workers unionize in next phase of democracy protests Hong Kong, notorious for its employer-friendly laws, is rapidly unionising, as workers seek better protection in a shrinking economy and pro-democracy activists look for new ways to organise against a defiant government.

10 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TUNISIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Tunisian parliament to vote on proposed government Tunisia's parliament will vote on the government proposed by designated prime minister Habib Jemli.

Jan 10 AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/PROTESTS (PIX)

Campaigners stage global protests over Australia bushfire Protests expected in London, Munich, Berlin, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Bogota, Gauteng, Auckland, Lisbon and other cities over Australian government inaction over climate change despite bushfire catastrophe. Jan 10

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Iowa

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders holds town hall events in the towns of Nevada and Perry, Iowa, on Friday, as he hopes to begin his campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination with a strong showing in the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3. Jan 10

THAILAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Thai opposition party leader Thanathorn faces charges for staging largest protest since coup

Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his party members report to Bangkok police station to hear charges filed against them for organising the country's biggest protest since a 2014 coup in December last year. 10 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/PROTESTS-MUNICH Protests gather at HQ of Siemens to protest company's support for Australia coal mine

Protesters gather outside headquarters of German engineering company Siemens to protest the company's involvement in the planned huge Adani coalmine in Australia, approved by the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The protest is part of a global day of action in cities around the world by campaigners outraged at the Morrison government's lack of action on climate change and its handling of catastrophic bushfires. 10 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

LATVIA-HUNGARY/ Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to visit Latvia

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian government officials, including the Foreign Minister of the country Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss bilateral cooperation, security policy, relations with neighbouring countries and issues high on the European Union agenda. 10 Jan 07:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHINA-AVIATION/COMAC (PIX)

INSIGHT-China’s bid to challenge Boeing and Airbus falters China’s efforts to break open the global jetliner market and displace Western giants are faltering. Certification of the COMAC C919 jetliner has been delayed, sporadic flight tests have left engineers with a shortage of valuable data and other technical problems have prompted authorities to delay certification, possibly for years.

10 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT PORTUGAL-BUDGET/

Portugal's parliament votes on 2020 budget bill in first reading Parliament to vote on the Socialist government's draft 2020 budget, projecting the country's first fiscal surplus in 45 years of democracy on solid growth and promising a gentle tax reduction for small firms. The bill will then go to committees for further discussions before the final vote in February.

Jan 10 TECH-CES/ (PIX) (TV)

Las Vegas hosts the digital economy’s annual trade show, CES Las Vegas welcomes thousands of technology enthusiasts for the digital economy’s big annual trade show, CES. Jan 10

INDIA-BROADCASTERS/ (PIX) India's top broadcasters address a news conference in Mumbai At least four of India's top broadcasters are coming together to criticise new tariff regulations for cable and digital broadcasters that significantly reduces prices, the second such reduction in a year.

10 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-DRUGTRAFFICKING/USA (PIX) U.S. court to sentence Kenyan drug kingpin Ibrahim Akasha

A U.S. court will sentence Ibrahim Akasha, who pleaded guilty along with his brother Baktash to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine and conspiracy to import the drugs into the United States. Baktash was sentenced in August to serve 25 years in prison.The case is being closely watched in Kenya because their arrests were seen as a rare victory against a major crime family in a nation considered a key transit point for drugs. Jan 10

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (TV) Jury selection continues in the trial of producer Harvey Weinstein

Potential jurors are expected to appear in a Manhattan court for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial as lawyers try to find impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. Jan 10

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY THAILAND-ENVIRONMENT/TURTLES (PIX) (TV)

Thailand helps sea turtles swim again with prosthetic flippers Injured by fishing nets and other sea debris, sea turtles in Thailand get prosthetic flippers that can help them swim again.

10 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

