Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. Democrats to press for impeachment witnesses throughout trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 03:50 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. Democrats to press for impeachment witnesses throughout trial

U.S. Democrats on Thursday vowed to keep fighting to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump's pending impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, even as their drive to exact a guarantee ahead of the proceedings appeared futile. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will press Republicans to accept four witnesses, including John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, even if the Senate rejects testimony at the start of the trial to determine whether Trump should be convicted of abusing his power and obstructing Congress over Ukraine.

"Those votes at the beginning of the trial will not be the last votes on witnesses and documents. Make no mistake, we will continue to revisit the issue," Schumer said on the Senate floor. Schumer, who needs only four of the 100-seat Senate's 53 Republicans to join Democrats on the witness question, could succeed by pressuring vulnerable Republicans such as Senator Susan Collins and Senator Cory Gardner, who face re-election challenges in swing states in November.

Without witnesses, Democrats fear Senate Republicans could move quickly to dismiss the charges against Trump. But securing witnesses could also open a Pandora's box for Democrats. Trump has said he would like to hear from former Vice President Joe Biden, his businessman son Hunter Biden, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry.

Trump also has said he might try to block Bolton from testifying. "When we start allowing national security advisers to just go up and say whatever they want to say... We can't do that," he told reporters at the White House.

The timing of Trump's Senate trial remained up in the air, as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants first to see Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's trial plan before sending the impeachment articles to the Senate. "I'll send them over when I'm ready, and that will probably be soon," she told a news conference.

With some Senate Democrats calling for the trial to move forward, expectations have risen for a break in the impasse. "I want to give Speaker Pelosi the time to make the right judgment in terms of reporting this to the Senate. I expect it to happen soon," Senator Richard Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Schumer, told Reuters.

McConnell told other Republican lawmakers he expects to get the articles as soon as Friday, which would set up a trial for next week, according to a source familiar with the discussion. House Democrats said they have seen no indication from Pelosi on when the articles could move to the Senate. Some said they do not expect that until next week.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump in December on charges that he abused his power for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation of Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November's presidential election. The House also charged him with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election. He is likely to be acquitted, as no Republicans have voiced support for ousting him from office. McConnell wants to consider calling witnesses well after the proceedings begin and has support from enough Republican lawmakers to adopt his plan without backing from Democrats.

"This conversation is over," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "We are not ceding our constitutional authority to the partisan designs of the speaker." McConnell walked Trump through his intended trial format on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the discussion. But the Republican leader has neither shared text of a trial resolution with Trump nor negotiated with the White House on how the measure would be worded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv demands "expert probe" into Naihati explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded an expert investigation into the explosion which took place in Barrackpores Naihati earlier today. Dhankhar tweeted a video of the explosion, and said that the incident should be an...

Wrong medicine kills girl, man held for running clinic without degree

Following the death of a 13-year-old girl after allegedly being given the wrong medicine, Delhi police have arrested a man for practicing as a doctor without having any such qualification. A complaint regarding the death of the 13-year-old ...

Rajnath speaks with US defense secretary, shares India's concerns over development in Gulf region

New Delhi India, Jan 10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed Indias concerns regarding the recent developments in the middle eastern to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday. During the telephonic conversation, Esper br...

UPDATE 1-Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday picked up the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as he attempts to consolidate the support of the Democratic establishment behind his presidential bid. The nod from Garcetti, who has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020