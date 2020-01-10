Situation in JNU is normal, academic activities will continue: JNU VC

After meeting the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Friday reiterated that the situation in the varsity is normal and will continue to conduct academic activities. "The situation at the university is peaceful and normal. The university will continue to function and conduct academic activities. We would like to help every student to continue their academic goals," Kumar told the reporters.

On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students' union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.