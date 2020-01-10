Kalyan seeks Centre's intervention in AP capital row

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Friday demanded that the Centre convene an all-party meeting to break the ongoing impasse over Andhra Pradesh's capital city. The centre has an obligation under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 on the state capital issue, Kalyan said and pointed out that it has already released Rs 2,500 crore for capital-related works.

"The BJP-led NDA government has a pivotal role. It cannot let unrest prevail in the state as that could threaten national integrity," the Jana Sena chief observed. Talking to a select group of reporters along with Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar at the party headquarters here, Kalyan wanted the Centre to step in as the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government's move to have "three capitals" for AP caused an unrest among people.

He said the Congress and BJP should clearly spell out their stand on the capital issue as both were responsible for the bifurcation of AP. "The BJP played a key role in the division of the state and it should now take the lead to end the impasse.

The state has already suffered because of the bifurcation and it should not suffer further," Kalyan added. Kalyan, who toured the Amaravati region and interacted with the villagers in recent days, said no injustice should be done to the farmers who gave up over 33,000 acres of their fertile agricultural lands for building the state capital post-bifurcation.

The state government should talk to the farmers first and address their concerns before taking a decision on the capital. He pointed out that crores of rupees of public money has already been spent on creating certain vital infrastructure in the capital region.

"The state government should talk to farmers and other stakeholders. It should not take unilateral decisions that could jeopardise the state's overall interests," Kalyan noted. PTI DBV BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.