Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for party manifesto

Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to get suggestions from people for the party's manifesto ahead of the assembly polls on February 8. The campaign -- "Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath' - was launched by party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and others.

Tharoor said the exercise, to be carried out through social media and other means, is a two-way process. The manifesto of the party should reflect needs of people, he said.

