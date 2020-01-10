Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for party manifesto

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:11 IST
Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for party manifesto

Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to get suggestions from people for the party's manifesto ahead of the assembly polls on February 8. The campaign -- "Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath' - was launched by party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and others.

Tharoor said the exercise, to be carried out through social media and other means, is a two-way process. The manifesto of the party should reflect needs of people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...

US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

US officials have given Kyiv important data about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday. All 176 people on board died when Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 went down n...

Pak passes landmark child protection bill

Pakistans Parliament on Friday passed a landmark child protection law, making it mandatory for the police to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 was pass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020