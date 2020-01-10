AIADMK will post big win in urban local body polls: Minister

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Friday said he was confident of the AIADMK registering a big victory in urban local body elections. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing Pongal gift package to ration cardholders here, he said the state election commission would announce the dates for the election and claimed people would support the ruling party in a big way.

Thanking the voters for supporting the AIADMK in the rural local body elections, he said the party has proved that the region is the citadel of late chief minister Jayalalithaa. Attributing the victory to good governance by chief minister K Palaniswami, Velumani said the government has given Rs. 130 crore worth of Pongal gift packages in Coimbatore district.

It was only recently that the rural local bodies elections were held in the state. The date for the urban local bodies election is yet to be notified..

