Rallies taken out to support AP CM's idea of three capitals Amaravati, Jan 10 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress on Friday organised rallies in different parts of Andhra Pradesh to support Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys idea of having three capitals for the state. The rallies were a counter to the ongoing agitation demanding that Amaravati be retained as the capital city.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao led the rally in Visakhapatnam and supported the idea of making the executive capital of the state. In Rajamahendravaram, Housing Minister C Ranganatha Raju and MP M Bharat led the rally while MLAs K Rambhupal Reddy and Hafiz Khan organised a similar rally in Kurnool supporting the idea of three capitals.

They welcomed the Chief Ministers plan to make Kurnool the judicial capital of the state by locating the High Court there. Rallies were taken out by YSRC leaders in Anantapuramu and West Godavari districts as well. PTI DBV NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

