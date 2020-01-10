PM Modi, Mamata likely to share stage on Jan 12: TMC sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi andWest Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to share thestage during a programme here on Sunday, TMC sources said

"As far as we know, she (Banerjee) will attend aprogramme of the Kolkata Port Trust on January 12, where theprime minister would also be present," a senior TrinamoolCongress leader told PTI

Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city fromJanuary 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.