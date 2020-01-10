Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period last year was 0.6 per cent.

The indices of IIP for mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for November 2019 stood at 112.5, 130.2 and 139.9 respectively, the data showed, with the corresponding growth rates of 1.7 percent, 2.7 percent and (-) 5.0 percent as compared to November 2018. "In terms of industries, 13 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during nth of November 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," said a release of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.