Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloomberg adds 3 key hires in delegate-rich California

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sacramento
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 00:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:20 IST
Bloomberg adds 3 key hires in delegate-rich California

Sacramento, Jan 10 (AP) Michael Bloomberg is adding three experienced California Democrats to his presidential campaign in the state that awards the most primary delegates, including the former head of Sen. Kamala Harris' state campaign operation. Courtni Pugh, who led Harris' strategy in the senator's home state, is joining Bloomberg's team as a senior adviser focused on paid media targeting constituency groups such as Latino and black voters, the campaign announced Friday.

Bloomberg also has hired Crystal Strait, the former head of the state's Planned Parenthood chapter, as political director, and Alex Gallardo Rooker, a vice chair of the state Democratic party, as a senior adviser. Strait, who also has worked for the state party and former California Sen. Barbara Boxer, said she's joining the campaign because she believes Bloomberg is the party's best chance of beating President Donald Trump.

“Winning is the only thing that we need to be focused on right now,” she said. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman, launched his campaign in November and is counting on success in California to capture the nomination.

He is skipping the first four early voting states to focus his energy on California and the other states that vote on Super Tuesday, held on March 3. His latest hires join Chris Masami Myers, who heads his California operation and previously served as executive director of the state party.

Bloomberg's pattern of bringing on operatives with party experience could bring his campaign needed expertise on the party's rules for picking up delegates. California has more than 400 delegates, the most of any state. But Bloomberg's rivals have also been flexing their muscles in the heavily Democratic state. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, just days after appearing with Bloomberg.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, is aggressively campaigning in the state, holding rallies often and targeting California's 5 million independent voters, who can vote in the Democratic primary. Harris ended her 2020 presidential campaign in November, saying her team didn't have the financial resources necessary to continue. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, P...

Delhi Police 'underplaying' Jan 5 violence on campus: JNUTA

The JNU Teachers Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of underplaying the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as disturbing. Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation an...

UPDATE 1-Alphabet's legal head David Drummond to retire this month

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the companys handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Drummond, also senior vice pre...

Athletics-Rupp picks college coach to replace banned Salazar

U.S. distance star Galen Rupp, who was coached for years by the now-banned Alberto Salazar, is training with successful college mentor Mike Smith. Smith, the head coach at Northern Arizona University, confirmed to Runners World in an email ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020