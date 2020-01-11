REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-CRASH/

Iran to probe black boxes after missile blamed for plane crash DUBAI - Tehran said on Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner crash that killed all 176 people aboard, amid Western suspicions the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.

IRAQ-SECURITY/ Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops

BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON - Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the U.S. killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad, and said it was exploring a possible expansion of NATO’s presence there. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Pelosi signals Trump impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, setting the stage for his long-awaited trial. USA-ELECTION/WILLIAMSON

Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail' WASHINGTON, Jan 10 - Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.

BUSINESS ALPHABET-EXECUTIVE/

Alphabet legal head Drummond exits, giving its new CEO chance to shake up team Alphabet’s new Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Friday gained the opportunity to reshape the leadership of Google’s parent with the exit of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, whose outsized strategic role was overshadowed by employee concerns about his personal relationship with a subordinate.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. employment growth slows; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth slowed in December after surging in the prior month, but the pace of hiring is enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-SHAKESPEARE/ Shakespeare's First Folio to be sold at auction in New York in April

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 - A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christie's auction house announced on Friday. ITALY-ICE/

Eine kleine Eismusik: take it in on Italy's disappearing glacier PASSO PARADISO, Italy - Forget strapless gowns and skimpy dresses. Audiences to this Italian music concert, with instruments made of ice, need to dress for arctic conditions as the venue is in an igloo on top of a glacier.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

Veterans, newcomers alike romp into divisional playoff round The four battle-hardened winners of the NFL’s wild card games roll onto the next round of playoffs this weekend, with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers all vying to clear the latest hurdle on the path to the Super Bowl.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Nadal recovers from upset loss to help Spain move into ATP Cup semi-final

SYDNEY - World number one Rafael Nadal recovered from an upset loss against Belgium’s David Goffin to win the deciding doubles match and send Spain into the semi-final of the ATP Cup teams event in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/IOWA

New critical Iowa poll released The Des Moines Register releases the newest version of their closely-watched poll of Iowa voters ahead of the critical Feb. 3rd caucus. The poll could help decide which candidates make the January 14 debate.

10 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Taiwan holds presidential election Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections in the face of China, which has stepped up its efforts to get the island it claims at its own to accept Beijing's rule.

Jan 9 USA-ELECTION/SANDERS

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Iowa U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders holds campaign events in the towns of Newton and Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, as he hopes to give begin his campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination with a strong showing in the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

Jan 9 MALTA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Members of Malta's ruling Labour party vote for new leader Members of the Maltese Labour Party will vote for a new leader who will likely be sworn in as prime minister next week following Joseph Muscat's resignation in the wake of the scandal surrounding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Jan 9 TURKEY-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

European Council President Charles Michel to meet with Turkey's Erdogan European Council President Charles Michel will be in Turkey on Saturday to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan.

11 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT RUSSIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Merkel visits Russia, holds talks with Putin German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Russia, holds talks with President Vladimir Putin.

11 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV)

French unions call for nationwide protests against pensions reform French trade unions call for nationwide day of strike and protests against Macron's pensions reform plan.

11 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (TV) Jury selection continues in the trial of producer Harvey Weinstein

Potential jurors are expected to appear in a Manhattan court for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial as lawyers try to find impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. Jan 9

POLAND-JUDICIARY/TOGA-MARCH (PIX) (TV) Thousand Robes march by Polish judges, lawyers, protesting judicial reform

Judges, lawyers and citizens will stage a political demonstration in Warsaw to protest the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's latest judicial reform bill. Called the Thousand Robes March, the protesters will wear or drape the ancient attire over their arms and make their way from the Supreme Court to the Polish Parliament. Judges from other countries are to joining the protest in Poland, while many expressed their support from around the world, including judges organizations in Sweden and the Czech Republic. 11 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

