CRPF transfers DIG accused of throwing hot water on jawan with 'best wishes'

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CRPF has transferred the DIG-rank officer, accused of throwing hot water on a jawan who served it to him at a training centre, to the Manipur and Nagaland sector with immediate effect, officials said on Saturday. Official sources said while the transfer has been done pending a detailed probe into the incident, the CRPF headquarters, in its order on Friday, extended "best wishes to the officer for a successful tenure in the new assignment".

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) D K Tripathi, according to the order, has been transferred out to the Manipur and Nagaland sector from his current posting in Mokamaghat, Bihar. The purported incident took place early this month at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district. The jawan, constable Amol Kharat, is reported to have suffered scalding injuries to his face and chest.

Officials said the DIG has been transferred after a preliminary inquiry report into the incident was submitted by an Inspector General-rank officer. A full investigation into the incident was underway. The contents of the preliminary inquiry report were not immediately known but officials said a recommendation for a detail and full probe was made.

When asked as to why the transfer order extended good wishes to the accused officer, sources said it was a "standard format for issuing transfer and posting orders". DIG Tripathi had earlier told PTI that as the inquiry was underway, it will not be proper on his part to comment on the "one-sided story" in circulation.

Earlier, an official communication by the force had said that the DIG, who was staying at the officers' mess of the Rajgir-based institute for an official work, had ordered hot water to drink. Constable Kharat, who was on duty at the facility, served him the water in a thermos flask. The officer is said to have burnt his mouth on drinking the water, following which he summoned Kharat. An altercation ensued between the two and the DIG "threw" hot water on the jawan's face and in his winter jersey.

CRPF officials had in the past said that prima facie the incident looked to be a case of "accident" and the officer did not throw hot water on the jawan. They said the water spilled during the altercation between the two.

