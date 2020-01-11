Mamata joins TMC dharna against CAA after meeting PM
Minutes after holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attended a sit-in demonstration organised by Trinamool Congress students' wing against the CAA and NRC. The TMC supremo took centre stage among the agitating students who raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Rani Rashmoni Road here, a few metres away from the Raj Bhavan, where she met the PM.
She said at the dharna that CAA notification will be only on paper which her government will not implement in the state. Earlier, after meeting Modi, the TMC president had said she told PM to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.
