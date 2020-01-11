Left Menu
WB govt to pay compensation to kin of rape-murder victim;

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:32 IST
The West Bengal government has decided pay a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped and then burnt alive in South Dinajpur district earlier this week, a well- placed source at the state secretariat said on Saturday. The charred body of the teenager was recovered under a culvert at Kumarganj on January 5 and three persons were arrested following a complaint lodged by her family members who were not found at home since Saturday morning.

The police lodged a missing diary in this connection. "The state government will pay a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family members of the girl from South Dinajpur who was allegedly gangraped and then burnt alive," the source told PTI.

The opposition BJP has demonstrated and brought out a rally in Kolkata on Friday protesting against the incident and demanded protection for women of the state. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee visited the house of the girl on Saturday morning but did not find her family members.

She sniffed a political conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the disapperance of the family. "The TMC took them away. The police helped the party in the act," Chatterjee alleged.

A suo motu missing diary was lodged by the police at the insistence of the BJP leader..

