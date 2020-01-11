BJP minority morcha urges Sitharaman to extend mid-day meal scheme, vocational training to madrasas

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan The minority morcha of BJP has given proposals to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extending mid-day meal and vocational training scheme to registered madrasas.

The suggestions were made by the members of minority morcha during a pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman on January 9 at the BJP headquarters here. The minister held a three-hour long pre-budget meeting with BJP morchas and departments.

A source from BJP Minority Morcha told ANI that they gave various suggestions during the meeting. "We have suggested there should be a mid-day meal scheme in registered madrasas across the country which encourages students to study. It will also improve their health. We have also proposed vocational training of three to six months to students of various streams so that it becomes easy for them to get jobs after their studies," the source said.

Another source said that there was also a suggestion to give more funds to Waqf properties. "There is need for more funds for the development of Waqf properties. Many times the state doesn't have enough funds for ongoing development works so we requested to increase in funds," he said.

The frontal organisations of the party also suggested that there should be more ease in the procedure of getting loans from the government as people face difficulties in meeting the conditions. Members of frontal organisations appreciated the initiative taken by the minister of taking their suggestions for the budget which is expected to be presented on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

