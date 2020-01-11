Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh financial aid to kin of those killed in Boisar chemical factory blast

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the fire at the chemical factory in Boisar in Palghar district this evening. "Rs 5 lakh financial assistance will be given to the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the fire at the chemical factory in Boisar in Palghar district this evening," Maharashtra Chief Minister Office said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed his deepest condolences to the next of kin of the deceased. "Was deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate death of workers in a massive blast in a chemical factory in Tarapur Industrial Area. Convey my deepest condolences to the next of kin of the deceased and pray for a speedy recovery to the injured," Koshyari tweeted.

A huge explosion occurred at a chemical factory at Boisar, which is located 100 km away from Mumbai. The Superintendent of Police, Palghar has said that around 5 people died and six others sustained injuries in the tragedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

