Iran says UK envoy arrested but freed once identified
Tehran, Jan 12 (AFP) Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that Britain's ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was arrested as a foreigner at "an illegal gathering" but was freed soon after being identified.
"He wasn't detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering," Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity. (AFP) IND
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rob Macaire
- Tehran
- Iran
- Britain
- Seyed Abbas Araghchi
- IND
ALSO READ
Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital - An influential kidney care hospital in Mumbai
Kiran Bedi rejects govt plan for casinos,lotteries & breweries
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting