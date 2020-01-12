Left Menu
MVA allies, BJP MP slam book comparing Modi with King Shivaji

  • Updated: 12-01-2020 22:04 IST
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and a BJP MP on Sunday criticised a book written by a BJP leader that comapares Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" has been written by BJP's Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Goyal had earlier attacked the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and abused Maharashtra and the Marathi-speaking people. "Shabas (well done) BJP!," he taunted.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, "At least the Maharashtra BJP should clarify its stand on the issue. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody in this world. There is only one sun, one moon and only one Shivaji Maharaj...Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." Without naming former Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Raut asked whether the descendants of the warrior king, who recently joined the BJP agree with this view.

Bhosale, who is the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, had resigned as NCP MP within months of the April 2019 general elections. He had later joined the BJP and fought the Lok Sabha bypoll from Satara as the saffron party's candidate in October last year. However, he lost the by- election. Talking to reporters, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, who is also a descendant of the warrior king, demanded a ban on the book.

"We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. He demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah should immediately ban the book, which was published in BJP's Delhi office.

"People are expressing anger on social media over the book and demanding a ban on it," Sambhaji Raje said. Maharashtra Social Justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the BJP had hurt sentiments of Marathi people.

"Nobody can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maharashtra will never forgive those trying to do so," he said. State PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's personality and work are incomparable.

"No individual can even match the legendary warrior king's toe nail," he said. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil also criticised the book saying nobody can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and if anyone tries to do that they should be keep in mind that..

