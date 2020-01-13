Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Malta's new leader promises to keep strengthening rule of law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 01:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Malta's new leader promises to keep strengthening rule of law

Malta's incoming leader Robert Abela promised to strengthen the rule of law and said the country would emerge stronger after recent events, in an address on Sunday a day before he is due to succeed Joseph Muscat as prime minister. Muscat is stepping down following an investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The ruling Labour party elected Abela as the party's new leader in a vote on Saturday and he will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday.

Muscat is not directly implicated in the murder case but announced his resignation last month after testimony by the self-confessed middleman in the murder plot linked people in Muscat's inner circle to attempts at an alleged cover-up. "Malta is not going through any tragedy, but it is going through a sensitive time from which it will emerge stronger," Abela told hundreds of cheering supporters at a party event held in a packed sports pavilion.

He promised that mistakes would not be allowed to repeat themselves, without going into specifics. "We will continue to strengthen rule of law and good governance," he said.

Muscat has denied any wrongdoing regarding the murder case but has acknowledged he could have handled the aftermath better. Abela, 42, a lawyer specialising in labour and industrial law, is a political newcomer, having been first elected to Malta's parliament in 2017. Muscat appointed him a consultant, enabling him to attend Cabinet meetings.

Labour would remain a party open to everyone, of equal opportunities, Abela said. "We will continue to work with continuity and stability. We will keep the formula which has given us electoral victories and economic growth while changing what needs to be changed," he said.

His priority, he said, would be social justice. Everyone, he said, should benefit from Malta's growing economy and he urged the business community to partner the government while not ignoring employees. He won 58% of the votes in the leadership contest against Chris Fearne, 56, the deputy prime minister and minister of health, who had initially been the favourite to win, according to opinion polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tharoor visits Jamia, JNU, Shaheen Bagh; says CAA against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of unity

Expressing solidarity with those protesting against the amended citizenship act, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and said that the law was against the ideals of unity espoused by Mahatm...

UPDATE 1-Malta's new leader promises to keep strengthening rule of law

Maltas incoming leader Robert Abela promised to strengthen the rule of law and said the country would emerge stronger after recent events, in an address on Sunday a day before he is due to succeed Joseph Muscat as prime minister. Muscat is ...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, an assertion made by President Donald Trump in justifying the killing of Ira...

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, a senior official said Sunday. General Oscar Atehortua, director of Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020