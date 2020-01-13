Left Menu
Those involved in damaging public property will be shot like in UP: Dilip Ghosh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 01:42 IST
Those involved in damaging public property will be shot like in UP: Dilip Ghosh
Representative image

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh". Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathi charge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

"Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on taxpayers' money!" Ghosh said. He said, "The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements (during anti-CAA protests)."

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh". "They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country's property. Is it their zamindari!" he asked.

Ghosh also called for identifying those "sabotaging the interests" of Hindu Bengalis. He claimed that there are two crores "Muslim infiltrators" in the country.

"One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

