People protesting against CAA on streets are not workers of any political party: RJD's Manoj Jha

Urging the Central government to let go of its "stubbornness" over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), RJD leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that the huge number of people protesting on the streets were not workers of any political party.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 12:37 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 12:37 IST
RJD leader Manoj Jha. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Urging the Central government to let go of its "stubbornness" over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), RJD leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that the huge number of people protesting on the streets were not workers of any political party. "I would request the Home Minister to see the sea of people on the streets. Who are they? They are not workers of political parties. They are crores of youth with a copy of the constitution in their hands. Let go of your stubbornness," Jha said while talking to ANI.

Referring to the National Register of Citizens in Assam, he said, "The ground beneath your feet was shaking and so you introduced it. Listen to those voices. Take a step back, take back this decision. This decision is weakening our constitution." The RJD leader said the "real 'tukde-tukde' people are those who don't believe in the constitution, those who don't have a vision for the youth, and those who stay silent when farmers commit suicides."

Urging the Prime Minister to hold a dialogue with youth, the RJD leader said it should not be one-sided. Referring to remarks made by Sardar Patel when the articles regarding citizenship in the Constitution were being framed, he asked, "What are you doing today? What kind of tribute is this to Bapu in his 150th birth year? What sort of tribute is this to Sardar Patel?."

Commenting about the Opposition meeting over the political situation in the country, he said, "There is a spontaneous rejection of the CAA all over the country and people are coming out on the roads against it. The opposition is holding solidarity meetings against the CAA with the common people of this country. The legislative majority should not blind you with arrogance, listen to the people." Asked about a "prominent leader" not attending the meeting, he said, "It is not always possible to get everyone on the same page when you fight with the government." (ANI)

