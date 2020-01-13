No question of NRC in Bihar, PM has clarified his stand on it: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that there is no question of implementing the National Registers of Citizens (NRC) in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the exercise. "No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," said Kumar in the state assembly, whose JD (U) is an ally of BJP.

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 22 last year, Modi had said that the central government had no discussions of conducting a nationwide NRC. "After I came to power in 2014, the government has held no discussions over NRC. We did carry out the NRC exercise in Assam, but it was at the orders of the Supreme Court," the Prime Minister had said.

Earlier on Sunday, JD (U) vice-president Prashant Kishor thanked the Congress party and its leadership for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. He also reassured the people of Bihar that the CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state.

Thanking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kishor had tweeted, "I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi &@priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all - CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar." (ANI)

