FIR process against Delhi Police to begin tomorrow: Jamia V-C

While interacting with the students, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that Delhi Police entered the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin from tomorrow. "The FIR process is going on but what you are demanding cannot be fulfilled as we are government employees. Regardless of all that we have sent our objection to the same government we work for. Delhi police entered the campus without any prior permission and the fight against the attack will continue," Akhtar said while interacting with the students.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of students were seen protesting outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor, demanding an FIR against Delhi Police for the December 15 violence that was unleashed on the campus. Among other demands, students sought rescheduling of exam dates and assurance from the varsity on the safety of students.

Jamia vice-chancellor said, "A team of NHRC had already visited the campus and we have provided the required evidence to them. A team will again visit the university on Tuesday (Jan 14). The commission will take statements and proofs from injured students and witnesses (of December 15 incident). I hope they will try to see through our point of view." Najma had also said that the university authorities had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) immediately after the incident took place and requested to initiate a high-level probe into the matter.

"Exams are going on and the next sessions of the academics will start right after the exams. So I appeal students not to miss any examination and ruin their future because when youth are agitated, others take advantage of them," she added. (ANI)

