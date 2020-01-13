Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badarpur MLA protests Cong leader's induction into AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:35 IST
Badarpur MLA protests Cong leader's induction into AAP

Hours after Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji joined the AAP, party legislator from Badarpur N D Sharma sat on a protest at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence over his induction. "We joined the AAP for a clean politics but what is the difference between you and other political parties now. I won with 94,000 votes and he (Netaji) for 17,000 votes but he was inducted into the party just like that. The hard work of volunteers was ignored," Sharma said.

Sharma was accompanied by his supporters who raised slogans in his favour. No immediate reaction came from the AAP in the matter.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, former MLA from Badarpur Netaji and three others on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Even though Netaji said he has come to the party with an intention to work, sources said the AAP might field him from Badarpur, replacing Sharma.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Queen agrees to 'period of transition' for Prince Harry, Meghan after 'constructive talks'

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada. After her first face-to-face talks with her grands...

UPDATE 1-German coalition quarrels over how to spend record budget surplus

Chancellor Angela Merkels ruling coalition is at odds over how to spend a record budget surplus, with her conservatives calling for corporate tax cuts while centre-left Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is favouring more public investment.Berlin...

Patriots C Andrews eyes return from blood clot issue

New England Patriots center David Andrews is optimistic about returning to the field for next season after missing the 2019 campaign following a diagnosis of blood clots in his lungs. I feel great, Andrews said on Monday, per ESPN. I have a...

Karti fails to get relief from HC in tax evasion case

A judge of the Madras High Court on Monday recused herself from hearing a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, son of party leader P Chidambaram, and his wife in connection with a case of alleged income tax evasion and another declined to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020