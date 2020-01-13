Badarpur MLA protests Cong leader's induction into AAP

Hours after Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji joined the AAP, party legislator from Badarpur N D Sharma sat on a protest at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence over his induction. "We joined the AAP for a clean politics but what is the difference between you and other political parties now. I won with 94,000 votes and he (Netaji) for 17,000 votes but he was inducted into the party just like that. The hard work of volunteers was ignored," Sharma said.

Sharma was accompanied by his supporters who raised slogans in his favour. No immediate reaction came from the AAP in the matter.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, former MLA from Badarpur Netaji and three others on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Even though Netaji said he has come to the party with an intention to work, sources said the AAP might field him from Badarpur, replacing Sharma.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11.

