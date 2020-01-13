Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agree to supply water from Godavari in the Krishna river basin

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the former's official residence on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 00:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:54 IST
KCR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agree to supply water from Godavari in the Krishna river basin
Chief Ministers YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrshekar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the former's official residence on Monday. Both the chief ministers decided to pursue "give and take policy" in the matters pertaining to the two states for the betterment of the people, primary amongst which was providing water in the Krishna river basin from the Godavari, for the greater good of people in both the states.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh Counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy have decided to pursue give and take policy in all the matters pertaining to both the neighbouring states for the larger benefit of people in both the states. Both the Chief Ministers were unanimous in deciding to supply Godavari waters to the Krishna River Basin (Ayucut) as the availability of water in Krishna River every year was facing uncertainty. They have also decided to solve all the issues under the 9th and 10th Schedule of the Bifurcation Act as early as possible," a press release by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office read. The chief ministers held Six-hour-long discussions on various issues concerning both the states apart from discussing the national and local political situation.

"Availability of water in Krishna River is not uniform every year. On several occasions, there is no availability of water in the Krishna River. Due to this, farmers in Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, Mahboobnagar and Nalgonda districts in Telangana state are incurring losses. Crops are not getting the required water. It will be a wise move if water from Godavari river is diverted to the Krishna Basin when required. With this, farmers from Rayalaseema in AP, Palamur and Nalgonda will get water for their farms. While utilising the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, Godavari water should be diverted to the Krishna Ayucut. Water from the Godavari can be diverted with less expenditure and time," both the CMs decided according to the release. Both Rao and Reddy have decided to hold more in-depth discussions on the areas from where water will be diverted from the Godavari and regarding the model to be followed.

"There are unnecessary issues on Schedule 9 and 10 under the Bifurcation Act. We have to solve the issues. It is not difficult to solve them with mutual cooperation and with proper awareness," the Chief Minister's further observed. Both the chief ministers directed their Chief Secretaries to hold meetings to solve issues under the respective schedule of the Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Neglected German girl, 5, saw 'no daylight for years'

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 13 AFP German prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation after it emerged that a badly neglected five-year-old girl had reportedly not been exposed to daylight for years. Social services removed the g...

Syrian pound hits new lows over regional tensions - traders

The battered Syrian currency hit a new record low on Monday over fears that heightened Middle East tensions could hamper the ability of its main regional ally Iran to continue to shore up its war-ravaged economy, businessmen and bankers sai...

Lions add Eagles assistant Undlin as DC

The Detroit Lions tabbed Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to serve as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Undlin both got their starts in the NFL coaching ranks in ...

London launches green energy firm to fight climate change, poverty

Londons mayor launched a green energy company that will provide fair-priced electricity from renewable sources on Monday, seeking to reduce carbon emissions and make fuel more affordable.One in 10 Londoners cannot afford to pay their energy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020