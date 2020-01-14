Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's lawmakers deliver setback for Netanyahu immunity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 00:13 IST
Israel's lawmakers deliver setback for Netanyahu immunity
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved the formation of a committee to consider Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for legal immunity, a major setback for the embattled leader who is seeking to fend off corruption charges. Netanyahu was charged in November with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving trading political and regulatory favors for positive news coverage, and accepting gifts from billionaire friends.

Netanyahu's opponents make up a majority in the current caretaker parliament, and his request for immunity is expected to be rejected. Netanyahu has tried to delay the vote on immunity until after March 2 elections, when he hopes a more sympathetic slate of lawmakers will be chosen. The prime minister, Israel's longest-serving, has denied any wrongdoing. He called the charges against him an "attempted coup" by law enforcement. Nonetheless, earlier this month Netanyahu formally asked parliament for immunity from prosecution.

Netanyahu's Likud party has tried to delay the immunity proceedings through a series of legal challenges and personal attacks on legal officials. But on Sunday, the parliament's legal adviser ruled that there were no grounds for preventing the formation of the committee that deals with immunity requests. On Monday, lawmakers voted in favor of forming the House Committee, which is to rule on the immunity request.

Court proceedings in Netanyahu's corruption cases cannot begin until the Knesset, Israel's parliament settles the prime minister's immunity request. If the committee, as expected, rejects his request, he would be forced to seek re-election with the cloud of a trial looming over him. Israeli Cabinet members must resign if indicted, but the prime minister is not explicitly required to do so.

Netanyahu, who has been led the government for 11 years, has served as caretaker prime minister for the past year after twice failing to form a coalition after elections in April and September. Israel is now heading into an unprecedented third election in under a year. The March vote is widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's ability to serve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Grieving nations' to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner -Ukraine

Five countries whose citizens were killed when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters. Speaking on the sidelines of an official vi...

Iran has signalled Canada could play active role in downed plane investigation

Iran has signaled that Canadas Transportation Safety Board TSB would be allowed to play an active role in the investigation of the Iranian militarys shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, TSB head Kathy Fox said on Monday.A missil...

Neglected German girl, 5, saw 'no daylight for years'

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 13 AFP German prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation after it emerged that a badly neglected five-year-old girl had reportedly not been exposed to daylight for years. Social services removed the g...

Syrian pound hits new lows over regional tensions - traders

The battered Syrian currency hit a new record low on Monday over fears that heightened Middle East tensions could hamper the ability of its main regional ally Iran to continue to shore up its war-ravaged economy, businessmen and bankers sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020