Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israel's weakened left-wing parties merge ahead of March election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 00:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Israel's weakened left-wing parties merge ahead of March election

Israel's left-wing parties said on Monday they would join forces ahead of a March 2 national election to regain dwindling influence in parliament and pose a fresh challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Labour, which dominated Israeli politics for decades and spearheaded peace efforts with the Palestinians, will join with the veteran party Meretz after seeing their combined seats in the 120-seat Knesset diminish from 29 to 11 after two inconclusive elections this year. Many of their voters have defected to the upstart centrist party Blue and White, led by former general Benny Gantz and the main challenger to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

After the left-wing alliance was announced, a TV poll predicted Gantz would take 34 of parliament's 120 seats, and Netanyahu 31. But the poll, by the Israel Television News Company, saw Netanyahu coming closer to a parliamentary majority should he ally with kindred parties to control 57 seats, against a projected 56 seats under Gantz. Another 7 seats were seen going to secular-nationalist Avigdor Lieberman, a coalition wildcard.

The change in the political landscape coincides with a squabble among lawmakers over an immunity request submitted by Netanyahu, who is under indictment in three criminal cases. Netanyahu and Gantz failed to form governing coalitions after April and September votes, plunging the country towards an unprecedented third election in less than a year.

The new left-wing alliance will be headed by Labour's Amir Peretz, a former defence minister who called the merger "a partnership of change and hope". Under leaders like Yitzhak Rabin, Labour was a driving force in Israel's efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, has asked parliament to protect him from prosecution on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

But without a majority of votes in parliament to get it done, he is now pushing to delay debate over his immunity request until after the election -- ensuring his trial would not begin until after Israelis go to the polls and possibly grant him a new mandate. Gantz's Blue and White is working to hold the debate as soon as possible. On Monday, a parliamentary committee voted to form a panel that could potentially reject the immunity request, over the objections of Likud lawmakers who argued the vote should have been frozen as Israel currently has only a caretaker government.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and left to oust a popular right-wing leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Grieving nations' to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner -Ukraine

Five countries whose citizens were killed when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters. Speaking on the sidelines of an official vi...

Iran has signalled Canada could play active role in downed plane investigation

Iran has signaled that Canadas Transportation Safety Board TSB would be allowed to play an active role in the investigation of the Iranian militarys shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, TSB head Kathy Fox said on Monday.A missil...

Neglected German girl, 5, saw 'no daylight for years'

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 13 AFP German prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation after it emerged that a badly neglected five-year-old girl had reportedly not been exposed to daylight for years. Social services removed the g...

Syrian pound hits new lows over regional tensions - traders

The battered Syrian currency hit a new record low on Monday over fears that heightened Middle East tensions could hamper the ability of its main regional ally Iran to continue to shore up its war-ravaged economy, businessmen and bankers sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020