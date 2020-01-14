Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trump: Timing of threat from Soleimani 'doesn't really matter'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 02:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 02:34 IST
UPDATE 3-Trump: Timing of threat from Soleimani 'doesn't really matter'

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, and said "it doesn't really matter" whether Soleimani posed an imminent threat to the United States.

"The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was 'imminent' or not, & was my team in agreement," Trump wrote on Twitter. "The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!"

Democrats, who are trying to pass legislation to rein in Trump's ability to wage war on Iran without lawmakers' approval, have sharply disagreed. "You cannot take military action against another nation without congressional consent unless to defend against an imminent attack," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on Twitter.

"It's clear now this was an illegal action. That also has made America less safe," he said, noting an NBC News report that Trump had authorized the killing of Soleimani seven months ago. Since confirming Soleimani was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad, administration officials have said they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

But lawmakers, including some Republicans as well as Democrats, have said the administration has failed to show any evidence that an attack was imminent. Trump's fellow Republicans have justified the killing by citing Soleimani's history, and accuse Democrats of playing politics. Relations between the two parties are at a particularly difficult juncture, given the vote last year to impeach Trump in the Democratic-led House and his upcoming trial in the Republican-led Senate.

Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Monday that the White House consulted with his department before the strike. Barr said Soleimani was a "legitimate military target" and the strike was a "legitimate act of self-defense." 'DETERRENCE'

As he opened the Senate on Monday, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Democrats for "letting their domestic political grievances pollute their judgment of world affairs" and praised Trump's "bold action." "We appear to have restored a measure of deterrence in the Middle East. So let's not screw it up," McConnell said.

Democrats and a few Republicans in Congress have said they have not been given adequate, detailed briefings. Some have also argued that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to declare war, and called for the Senate and House of Representatives to act to take that authority back from the White House.

Reflecting deep divisions in Washington over Trump's Iran policy, the House voted nearly along party lines last week to pass a war powers resolution that would force the president to seek congressional approval for further military action against Iran. Three Republicans backed the resolution and eight Democrats - who control a majority in the House - voted against it.

A companion measure has been introduced in the Senate, and McConnell said he expected debate on it to start "very soon." Last week Trump posited in an interview that Iran had been poised to attack four American embassies before Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3. But on Sunday U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he did not see specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack.

"What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view," Esper said. "The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence." When pressed on whether intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said: "I didn't see one with regards to four embassies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery -ambassador

Chinese banks are providing 600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the Mexican port of Dos Bocas in the southeastern state of Tabasco, Chinas ambassador to Mexico said on Monday.Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao told repo...

PM Modi, Putin discuss regional, global issues during telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regi...

Queen agrees period of transition for Prince Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.In a statement released by Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, ...

French designer cancels Paris fashion show, derailed by strike chaos

French designer Christophe Josse decided on Monday to cancel his catwalk show in Paris next week, blaming weeks of strikes against pension reforms for wrecking his preparations, just as the city gears up for two weeks of fashion events. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020