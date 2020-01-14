UK PM Johnson: Let's do a 'Trump deal' to replace the Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement.

"If we're going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal," Johnson said of the nuclear deal with Tehran. "That would be a great way forward."

