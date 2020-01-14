Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 15:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey will not refrain from "teaching a lesson" to Khalifa Haftar if his eastern Libyan forces continue attacks against the country's internationally recognized government, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He said Haftar had "run away" from Moscow after Monday's peace talks between him and the head of the Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Serraj, failed to lead to an open-ended ceasefire to end their nine-month conflict. "If the putschist Haftar's attacks against the people and legitimate government of Libya continue, we will never refrain from teaching him the lesson he deserves," Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party lawmakers in parliament.

"It is our duty to protect our kin in Libya," Erdogan added, saying that Turkey had deep historical and social ties with the North African country and that Haftar would have taken over the entire nation if Ankara had not intervened. He said Turkey will join Germany, Britain, and Russia at a summit which Chancellor Angela Merkel is to host in Berlin on Sunday to discuss Libya, which has been mired in chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Serraj signed the ceasefire agreement but Haftar left Moscow without signing the accord, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's law on NGO foreign funding is unlawful - EU court adviser

Hungarys law that requires civil organisations to disclose their foreign donors is in breach of European Union rules that protect the blocs fundamental rights, a legal adviser to the EUs top court said on Tuesday. The law is part of a serie...

FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers

Britains retailers reported mixed results for the critical Christmas period, with major supermarkets suffering their slowest festive season in years and retailers varied in their performance.British shoppers cut back on spending in late 201...

De Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup

Retired South African big-hitter AB de Villiers on Tuesday said efforts are on to ensure his comeback in the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, a plan in which his IPL form will play a crucial role. Speaking to Cricket Austra...

President Shein stresses significance of unity between Zanzibar, Tanzania

President Ali Mohamed Shein touted tangible socio-economic gains and unshakeable faith in the unique union that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania as the nation celebrated the 56th Revolution Day here yesterday.While highlighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020