REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner, as anti-government demonstrations triggered by the disaster entered a fourth day.

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, two European diplomats said on Tuesday, the biggest step the Europeans have taken in response as Tehran has backed off nuclear commitments. U.S.

PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-NEW-YORK-TIMES/ Harvard professor Lessig sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein story

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A prominent Harvard Law School professor sued The New York Times on Monday, claiming it engaged in “clickbait defamation” by falsely suggesting he once approved of accepting donations from the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CLINTON/

Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica Lewinsky WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Bolton meet Monica Lewinsky. Twenty-one years ago former White House intern Lewinsky was at the center of a tug-of-war over whether she would testify in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

BUSINESS CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE/

China posts strong December exports as world awaits Sino-U.S. trade deal signing BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports rose for the first time in five months in December and by more than expected, signaling a modest recovery in demand as Beijing and Washington agreed to defuse their prolonged trade war.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ China to ramp up U.S. car, aircraft, energy purchases in trade deal: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source, likely giving a much-needed boost for planemaker Boeing. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-LEE/ Director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday. AWARDS-OSCARS-NOMINATIONS/

It's a (mostly) man's world as 'Joker' leads Oscar nominations (Reuters) - Dark comic-book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars in a best picture lineup dominated by stories by or about men and featuring only one actor of color despite efforts over the past few years to diversify the field.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSOPEN-GAUFF/

American teen Gauff aiming for magical time at Australian Open MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A little magic may help Coco Gauff go a long way in next week’s Australian Open main draw, with the American teenager entering her first Grand Slam tournament solely on her own merits.

SOCCER-USA/ General manager McBride sees positive future for U.S. men's team

(Reuters) - New general manager Brian McBride envisages a promising future for the U.S. national men’s team as they seek to improve upon their international performances and qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

U.S. House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as Republicans balk at a call to dismiss the charges without a trial.

14 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House Democrats gather to map impeachment trial strategy U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi consults with fellow Democrats about plans to appoint managers of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and transmit articles of impeachment to Senate.

14 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's Maduro to make state of the nation speech Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled to make his annual state of the nation speech at the legislative palace, with the ruling Socialist Party calling for a march to parliament.

14 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (TV)

Amazon tribes meet to resist Bolsonaro's plans to open reservations to mining Leaders of Brazil's Amazon tribes hold pow wow in the Xingu park on how to resist President's Bolsonaro's plans to open up indigenous reservations to commercial mining and agriculture, a move environmentalist say will speed up destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest.

15 Jan CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Trial of Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha on treason charges starts Cambodian opposition party leader Kem Sokha is set to go on trial on treason charges on Wednesday in a closely watched case as the European Union mulls suspending trade benefits over the Southeast Asian nation's human rights record.

15 Jan VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's Guaido to lead congress session, Maduro to present annual report Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido plans to hold a session of congress but may be blocked by troops who say government-backed legislator Luis Parra is the head of the legislature. Separately. President Nicolas Maduro is expected to make his annual state-of-the-nation speech, which will likely be held at the government-backed Constituent Assembly.

15 Jan MOZAMBIQUE-POLITICS/ (TV)

Mozambique's Nyusi to be inaugurated for second term Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will be sworn in on Wednesday for a second term following a landslide win in October's general election, a result opposition parties and civil society groups say was marred by widespread fraud.

15 Jan USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa at town hall meetings in Newton and Cedar Falls east of Des Moines. 15 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-TRADE/SUPPLYCHAINS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-U.S. bicycle companies face uphill slog as trade war bites A story about the problems facing U.S. bicycle companies as tariffs imposed by the Trump administration hit their Chinese-made products.

14 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT DAVOS-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV)

World Economic Forum holds pre-Davos news conference in Geneva World Economic Forum holds news conference in Geneva ahead annual gathering of business and political leaders in Swiss resort of Davos from Jan 21-24.

14 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT USA-FED/PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia Fed issues historical revisions to Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey.

14 Jan 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

14 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT ECB-POLICY/VILLEROY

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau makes New Year address ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau makes New Year address.

14 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before The Central Exchange, in Kansas City, Mo.

14 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT USA-HEALTHCARE/JPMORGAN

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech and big pharma head to San Francisco for the JP Morgan conference, which companies use as a venue to announce major M&A deals or other initiatives.

15 Jan AMAZON-COM-INDIA/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Small traders across India to protest as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos set to arrive Small-scale traders across India are planning to organise protests against Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, who is expected to visit the country for a company event and potential meetings with government officials. Bezos is expected to visit India from January 15 to 16.

15 Jan UNITEDHEALTH-RESULTS/

UnitedHealth Group reports fourth-quarter earnings UnitedHealth Group Inc will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Wednesday. The largest U.S. health insurer is expected to comment on the prospects for its business after the repeal of an industry-wide fee. Investors will focus on medical costs for the quarter and the performance of the insurer's Optum unit and its core business that sells health plans.

15 Jan NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT

Norway court rules on Greenpeace appeal against oil exploration Borgarting Court of Appeal to rule on Greenpeace appeal against government's decision to grant rights for oil firms to drill in the Barents Sea in 2016. Plaintiffs argue that the decision contravenes Norway's constitution and the country's commitments under the Paris climate deal it signed before issuing the exploration licenses. (NOTE: the verdict's timing is approximate)

15 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial

Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. 14 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

USA-COURT/BRIDGEGATE Supreme Court hears New Jersey "Bridgegate" appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday hears an appeal of criminal convictions of two former associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal that hindered his 2016 presidential candidacy. 14 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-SECURITY/ (TV)

India hosts the Raisina Dialogue India hosts the fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, a conference to discuss geopolitics and geo-economics.

15 Jan TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan military visit to air base to see upgraded F-16 jets Taiwan's military conducts annual drill ahead of the Chinese New Year and is expected to showcase its upgraded F-16 fighters, as it faces a growing challenge from China.

15 Jan DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/TAAL (PIX) (TV) Pineapple plantations cloaked with ash from Philippine volcano

Large swathes of pineapple fields, the livelihood for many in rural Philippines, have turned grey, covered with ash from volcano Taal, which has been spewing ash and lava for four days amid warnings by seismologists that an eruption could happen at any time. 15 Jan

