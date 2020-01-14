Puducherry govt attempting to stop welfare activities in Bahoor, says Congress MLA
Congress MLA M Dhanavelu has said that there have been continuous attempts by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to stop welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency.
Congress MLA M Dhanavelu has alleged that there have been continuous attempts by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to stop welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency. The MLA met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday and raised concerns over the welfare activities in the constituency and complained against the Chief Minister.
"There have been continuous attempts by the Chief Minister to stop welfare activities in my constituency (Bahoor). The officials have been instructed to not carry out developmental work here," the MLA told the reporters on Monday. The MLA said many of his colleagues are dissatisfied with the Chief Minister and he will soon meet Rahul Gandhi regarding the current situation in the constituency.
"I am collecting evidence of corrupt practices of this government. The Chief Minister, along with the other ministers, are doing corruption. Many MLAs are dissatisfied with him and are waiting to raise their voices against him. I will meet Rahul Gandhi after Pongal and apprise him of the situation," Dhanavelu added. (ANI)
