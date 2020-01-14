Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM rejects Scottish call for new independence referendum

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:34 IST
UK PM rejects Scottish call for new independence referendum
Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected a request by Scotland's devolved government for powers to hold another referendum on independence. In a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, Johnson noted that a previous referendum held in 2014 had been billed as a "once in a generation" vote.

Scots voted then by 55 percent to 45 percent against breaking away from the rest of the United Kingdom, and Johnson said Edinburgh had agreed to abide by that decision. "The UK government will continue to uphold the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise that you made to them," he wrote.

"For that reason, I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums." Sturgeon wants Scotland to have another referendum in 2020, and last month asked London to transfer the powers to the Scottish Parliament needed to make this happen. She argues that the Brexit referendum in 2016 is a justification for allowing Scots to vote again on secession from the UK.

Across the whole United Kingdom, 52 percent voted for the UK to leave the European Union but within Scotland, 62 percent wanted Britain to stay in the EU. The UK will leave the bloc on January 31.

"Tories are terrified of Scotland's right to choose -- because they know that when given the choice we'll choose independence," Sturgeon said of Johnson's Conservative and Unionist Party. "Tories have no positive case for the union -- so all they can do is attempt to deny democracy. It will not stand.

"This response is predictable -- but also unsustainable and self-defeating. Scotland will have the right to choose." Sturgeon said the Scottish government would set out its response and next steps before the end of the month, and would again ask the Scottish Parliament "to back Scotland's right to choose our own future".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU, Japan agree new subsidy rules with China trade in focus

The United States, the European Union and Japan proposed new global trade rules on Tuesday to curb subsidies they say are distorting the worldwide economy, with China their clear target.A day before Chinese officials are due to sign the fir...

UPDATE 2-Gunfire heard in Sudan capital -witnesses

Gunfire rang out on Tuesday at two buildings used by Sudans general intelligence service in the capital Khartoum, two Reuters witnesses said. Shortly after the gunfire began, the service announced it had sacked some employees who were unhap...

Gunfire erupts at two bases of feared Sudan security agency

Khartoum, Jan 14 AFP Heavy gunfire erupted in the Sudanese capital Tuesday at two bases of the countrys long feared security agency, causing traffic jams, an AFP correspondent and witnesses reported. Shooting broke out at the bases of the ...

Jio, UVARC emerge top bidders for RCom assets

Reliance Communications RCom assets have received bids of around Rs 25,000 crore with Reliance Jio and UV Asset Reconstruction Company UVARC emerging as the top bidders in their respective segments, according to banking sources. Jio and UVA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020