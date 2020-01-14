Britain willing to work on alternative Iran nuclear deal - PM's spokesman

Britain is willing to work towards an alternative deal to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons if it has U.S. support, but for now, the current deal is the only one in place, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. Earlier, France, Britain, and Germany confirmed they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal given Tehran's ongoing violations, but said they were not joining the United States' campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

"The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the only deal that currently exists which prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon but as the prime minister said before ... if in the future we can agree a better deal that has the support of the United States ... then that's something we will work towards," the spokesman told reporters.

