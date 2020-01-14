Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assembly polls: AAP fields Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Sisodia from Patparganj

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:16 IST
Assembly polls: AAP fields Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Sisodia from Patparganj

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls to be held next month.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi Assembly seat while his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj Assembly seat, the party's Political Affairs Committee said.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oldest solid meteorite material found in Australia

A meteorite that fell in Australia back in 1999 has the oldest solid meteorite material found on Earth till date, proved a recent study. The research indicates that stars are like phoenixes, after one dies, their dust and bits travel throug...

Police book BJP workers for raising provocative slogans

A video of BJP workers purportedly raising provocative slogans alluding to the 2002 Gujarat riots while taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, has gone viral, prompting police to register a case. The rally was take...

NIA raids Nagaland locations in NSCN(IM) terror funding case

The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Nagaland on Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case linked to Naga insurgent group NSCNIM, the agency said. The raids were carried out in state capital Imphal and Dimapur on close...

BJP trying to destroy democracy, will fight against CAA: Kerala minister

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to destroy democracy in the country and said the state will continue to fight against Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP is trying to destroy democracy. They are follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020