TMC leader files FIR against Dilip Ghosh over his controversial remarks

A FIR has been lodged by Trinamool Congress leader Krishendu Banerjee in Nadia against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh over his controversial remarks in which he had allegedly spoken of shooting persons who destroy public property. Ghosh had on Sunday sparked controversy by threatening to shoot those who damaged public property in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering in Nadia. On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed Ghosh and said that he made "shameful" remarks and accused him of promoting violence.

"It is shameful. How can you say this? It is a shame to even take his name. You are promoting firing. This is not Uttar Pradesh. Here firing won't happen. Understand that if tomorrow something untoward happens, you will be equally responsible. You want to kill people for protesting?" Banerjee had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

