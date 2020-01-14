Delhi polls: Five nominations filed by three persons on day one

Five nominations were filed in three Assembly constituencies on Tuesday on the first day ahead of the Delhi polls on February 8, officials said. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off with poll authorities issuing the notification for the polls on Tuesday.

"One nomination each was filed in Burari and Matiala constituencies, while a candidate filed three nominations in the New Delhi seat," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

"The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations today began for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official had earlier said. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

"The nomination process started from today at the offices of the returning officers in 70 Assembly constituencies. It began at 11 am and ended at 3 pm," the senior official said. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will happen on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll.

