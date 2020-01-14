Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:35 IST
RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, who is party supremo Lalu Prasads younger son and heir apparent, said his party would like to concentrate on seats which had a high concentration of people from Bihar and Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh) and underscored that the RJD has met with some success in Delhi in the past.

"Our in-charge for the polls Manoj Jha (national spokesman and Rajya Sabha member) is in touch with the Congress. We hope to get a respectable share of seats and contest in alliance", Yadav told reporters here. He, however, parried questions about reports that the RJD wanted five seats in the 70-strong assembly while the Congress was ready to part with no more than three saying "it is for Jha to say since I am not a part of the parleys".

"There are seats in Delhi where Biharis and Purvanchalis are in significant numbers. We would like to contest some of these. We have also registered victories in the past", he added. Notably, RJD leader Asif Muhammad Khan had won the Okhla seat in 2009 but switched over to the Congress afterwards.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11. Speaking before he left for Gaya, where he took part in an anti-CAA protest held on the same day a rally was addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in support of the contentious legislation, Yadav said "he is coming here to spew venom. He would have done better to pay more attention to his own state"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead as car falls into canal near Pune

Two people were killed after their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal near Ganegaon on the citys outskirts on Tuesday evening, the police said. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon police station. The ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 eases from record on tech retreat, Wells Fargo slide

The SP 500 eased from record levels on Tuesday, as technology stocks handed back gains made on hopes of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and Wells Fargo slid in a mixed start to big banks quarterly earnings. Kicking off the fourth-quarte...

Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbais Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The protestors were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters emboss...

UPDATE 1-Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm -cybersecurity firm

Russian military hackers tried to steal emails from the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden, had a seat on the board, an American cybersecurity firm said on Monday. Energy co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020