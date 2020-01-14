BJP trying to destroy democracy, will fight against CAA: Kerala minister

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Tuesday accused the BJP of "trying to destroy democracy in the country" and said the state will continue to fight against Citizenship Amendment Act. "BJP is trying to destroy democracy. They are following the RSS agenda. The BJP should think whether it's possible to lead the country this way. Since they're in power, they think that they can do anything. It is wrong and they should realise it," the minister alleged.

Jayarajan said CAA "destroys" secularism and democracy in the country. He referred to the state government moving the Supreme Court against the CAA.

"They (BJP) may have a majority in the parliament. However, majority of people are against CAA. Kerala state stands tall with the people in their protest against CAA and the Kerala government's move is in an attempt to protect our Constitution," the minister said. "When issues pertaining to Constitution come up and it is violated, there are many ways to defend it. One among them is to approach the Constitution bench. When the Constitution was attacked, the Kerala government approached the Supreme Court and we have all the rights to approach the top court," he added.

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court against CAA which grants Indian citizenship to minorities from three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In the petition, the Kerala government stated that the Act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and the provisions were violative of the basic structure principle of secularism as well.

Kerala Assembly had earlier passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of CAA. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote letters to his counterparts in 11 states asking them to consider passing a resolution against CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.